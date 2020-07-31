‘Tussle’ Over Sushant Singh Rajput Death as Bihar Seeks CBI Probe
The political tussle over the controversial death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput deepened on Friday, 31 July, with various ministers from Maharashtra and Bihar making public statements about the investigation of the case.
However, there has been public uproar over the case, with Bihar ministers demanding that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the actor’s death, stating that only the central agency could do justice amid the “tussle” between Bihar and Patna cops, PTI reported. He also reportedly rued the “lack of progress” in the case.
While an FIR has been lodged against Rajput’s girlfriend, Chakraborty, in Patna, basis a complaint from Rajput’s family, investigations are ongoing by both Bihar and Mumbai police departments.
On 27 July, Mumbai cops ruled out any foul play after they received Rajput's viscera report, confirming it was a case of suicide.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also alleged on Friday that “Mumbai police was not cooperating” with Bihar police for a fair investigation.
“Mumbai police is putting obstruction in way of fair investigation by Bihar police in Sushant death case. Bihar police is doing its best but Mumbai police is not co operating .BJP feel that CBI shud take over this case (sic),” he tweeted.
However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that Mumbai Police are investigating the case and it will not be transferred to the CBI.
Targeting Rajput’s girlfriend Chakraborty, Bihar Minister and JD-U leader Maheshwar Hazari said she played the role of “vishkanya” and alleged that there is a “big gang” behind the “killing” of the actor, ANI reported.
Seeking a CBI probe into the case, Hazari said that Bihar wanted the names of all the ‘gang-members’ exposed and the accused nabbed.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday registered a money laundering case, in connection with the death of the actor, based on the FIR registered by Rajput’s family.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
