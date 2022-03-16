Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to MLA Nitesh Rane in Disha Salian Case
Disha Salian was Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager.
A sessions court in Dindoshi has granted an anticipatory bail to MLA Nitesh Rane and his father, Union Minister Narayan Rane in the case registered by Disha Salian's mother Vasanti Salian.
Disha Salian was a talent manager for Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide. Vasanti had filed a complaint against the duo for alleging, in a press conference, that Disha's death was murder and not suicide.
Vasanti believes that their statements have tarnished Disha's image and cause 'suspicion over her character'. In her plea she reportedly said that the politicians were taking advantage of Disha's demise.
The Ranes' lawyer Satish Maneshinde alleged that the investigation into the case wasn't independant. He also alleged that the DCP kept calling the police officer handling the case, adding that his clients were being used as 'punching bags'.
The Malvani police argued that the politicians were influential and their statements will affect people.
