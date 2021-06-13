Searching for Sushant Singh Rajput

Once Sushant’s family in Bihar filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family, the bloodhounds were joined by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau, and the Enforcement Directorate. Are Bengalis, like Rhea, black magic experts, and could she have pushed Sushant to death, a channel speculated.

Or was it channels? To recollect those days with journalistic detail, before prime time news was compelled to shift its attention to the Bengal elections of 2021, and the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, is like trying to make sense of a prolonged fugue state. The amount of hours on television news as well as public money devoted to what seemed to be a straight-forward case of suicide possibly related to Sushant’s mental health makes it seem like we should be having a Warren Commission Report-sized study of the entire tamasha by now.

To wonder what would unfold if Sushant suddenly reappeared is wishful thinking I often indulge in. Sushant’s first scene in Bollywood, in the movie Kai Po Che! (2013), features his cricket-obsessed character animatedly enjoying a match on television. How would Sushant react were he to see exactly what happened on Indian news channels following his death?