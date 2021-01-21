Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput Through His Words of Wisdom

It's Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary. The actor would have turned 35 on Thursday, 21 January. Sushant's career, that spanned for about 14 years, will always be a remarkable one.

The actor started with television and rose to fame with the TV soap Pavitra Rishta. In an interview, he had said, "I got all that I wanted after I started working in TV. The money, the fame, recognition and all the female attention."

Sushant dropped out of an engineering college in his final year to become an actor. He came to Mumbai and started doing theatre. During that time, he also joined Shaimak Davar's dance classes, all the while looking for jobs and a project to work on.

Sushant Singh Rajput was a background dancer at various award functions, including IIFA, and he performed with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and more.