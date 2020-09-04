‘In Sushant Singh Case, Allow CBI To Function Freely’: RK Vij

Consequent to this new development, Rhea approached the Supreme Court (SC) on 31 July for the transfer of the Bihar case to the Mumbai Police. The territorial jurisdiction of the Bihar Police was also challenged. However, the established legal proposition is that when a cognisable offence is under investigation, the Court will not normally intervene until it is completed. The matter of rightful territorial jurisdiction is to be decided only when the case reaches the Court for trial. The law also says that when allegations relate to breach of trust, cheating and defalcation of money, and consequences are projected to be within the jurisdiction of another police station, jurisdiction can be exercised by any of the police stations.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police, after inquiring into the ‘cause of death’ for more than five weeks and recording statements of 56 witnesses, briefed the media that it was looking into each aspect of the death, and inquiry was still underway. The cases of abetment to suicide are generally preceded by a satisfactory inquiry.