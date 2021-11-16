5 Members of Sushant Singh Rajput's Extended Family Killed in Accident: Reports

Lakhisarai Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar said, “It was a massive collision between a truck and a Sumo [an SUV] in which ten persons were returning from Patna. Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to hospital in critical condition,” Hindustan Times reported.

TOI quoted Halsi Circle Officer Vivek Kumar saying, “The injured have already been taken to Sadar hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.” The truck driver and his helper reportedly fled.

Sushant’s family members were reportedly on their way back from Patna where they had gone for the last rites of Geeta Devi, senior Haryana police officer OP Singh’s sister, police sources told IANS. OP Singh is married to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister.