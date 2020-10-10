Justice4SSR: Who’s Driving Sushant Singh’s Digital Afterlife?

Activists, ordinary office-going people, and students make up most of the members of these groups. People seem to take time out of their daily lives and invest in this cause. Although some theories related to the case come from three-four social media influencers, everyday Facebook users spread those claims and increase their reach.

Not all posts show love for Rajput. Some members of the groups have been posting unproven theories that have sometimes made their way on to mainstream media.

For example, leading media houses ran a story on the link between the deaths of Disha Salian, Rajput's former manager, and Rajput's death. The creator of a Facebook page called "InsaafSSR", Prashaant Kumar, claimed that his “friend” had informed him about what happened the day Salian died.

He created a detailed post from that information which started with the words "Maybe something like this has happened… or it has not happened...". Leading TV new channels picked up that theory and interviewed Kumar. The groups and pages are filled with other such theories, some of which have been debunked.