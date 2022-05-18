Karnataka Anti-Conversion Ordinance: Writ Challenge To Be Filed in High Court

Karnataka Protection of Right to Religious Freedom Ordinance, commonly referred to as the ‘anti-conversion’ ordinance, will be challenged in the state’s High Court this month. The challenge will be filed as a writ.

While the state cabinet promulgated the ordinance the previous week, it got the governor’s assent on 17 May. In effect, with Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot giving his assent, the ordinance has become law and can be implemented in the state.