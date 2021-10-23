Not Just a 'Survey': Karnataka Govt Gets Intelligence Wing to Spy on Churches

Even before tabling an ‘anti-conversion’ bill in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party government has undertaken a massive intelligence gathering exercise that targets churches and Christian congregations across the state.

On 16 October, the state’s Intelligence Department issued an order to top police and intelligence officials to gather information about “authorised and unauthorised” churches in Karnataka, The Quint has learnt, after accessing a key document issued by Additional Director General of Police, State Intelligence Department.

This goes against claims of the Karnataka government that the State’s Minorities Welfare Department is “surveying” churches in the state.

Instead, the state intelligence wing had swung into action just a day after the Legislative Committee on Welfare of Backward Classes announced that “district authorities” are to collect information on churches.