'Karnataka Govt is Like Herod': Archbishop of Bengaluru on Anti-Conversion Bill

The Christians in Karnataka are hurt by the provisions of the anti-conversion bill and more, says Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado to The Quint.
(Image: Aroop Mishra\The Quint)
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado took a biblical reference to compare the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka to King Herod, who is believed to have persecuted Jesus during the time of his birth. The BJP government in Karnataka passed the state's anti-conversion bill or Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill-2021 on 23 December 2021.
Speaking to The Quint, Machado said that the community is hurt and is faced with a challenge because the government of Karnataka, like King Herod, does not want Christians to have "good times" even during Christmas. Herod, according to the Bible, had ordered the murder of all newborns as he did not want Jesus to live.
The community, however, will face the challenge, the archbishop added. "We take it with hope. We take it with love. We wish the people these joys in spite of our sufferings, in spite of our disappointments.”
The archbishop said that the bill will affect Christians the most. "We say it is specifically targeted at the Christians because we have seen in north India, especially in the states where similar laws are passed, that the target has only been the Christians,” Machado said.
The archbishop added that even before the Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed the bill, attacks against Christians had become rampant in Karnataka.
"I am sad to say this morning (23 December) itself in Chikkballapur, one of the places where a statue of one of our saints was kept, was stoned. The statue was broken. There is a police case that is going on,” the archbishop said.
The bill and the church surveys which preceded it have given the impression that Christianity is an "inimical religion", Machado said.
The archbishop further maintained that the bill is unconstitutional. "What does the Constitution say? If there is real intension to convert, to change the religion, there are provisions. By making it so difficult, we are criminalising conversion."
Further, provisions of the bill can be misused and the bill makes religious conversion a difficult process, he added.
The archbishop said that the bill's clause on forced conversions can be misinterpreted. "It is said force can be either direct or indirect. What do you mean by indirect? Tomorrow in an interview with you, if I ask from where have you come, can it be considered indirect inducement," he asked.
Machado said charity offered by the church can be considered "inducement" under the bill.
The bill has a hidden agenda as it does not want the church to work for the poor and the marginalised, the archbishop rued. The government does not want the church to work for the poor the Dalits and the Adivasis, Machado accused.
Besides, the bill violates the privacy of people who want to convert, he pointed out:
However, the Christians are still hopeful, he said, adding that fundamentalist groups alone have influenced the government. Majority of the people in the country are aware of the "good work" that Christians do, he said.
The community and its institutions will continue to be of service to people despite the challenging circumstances, the archbishop concluded.