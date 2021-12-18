Karnataka’s Catch-All Anti-Conversion Bill: Criminalises Charity, Marriage

For instance, the bill states that allurement would mean gifts, material benefits, employment or free education, and promise of marriage. Allurement would also include better lifestyle. It means anyone who accepts charity or those whose life materially betters after religious conversion can be considered a victim of unlawful conversion. According to leaders of Karnataka minority communities, the legislation would lead to a crackdown on the institutions run by them.

In an earlier interview to The Quint, archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado had asked, “Will providing tuition fee relaxation for poor students be considered allurement?” As per the bill, it can.

The bill states that registration of institutions that indulge in religious conversion by force or allurement, can be cancelled by a competent authority “upon reference made by a district magistrate.” Government aid given to such institutions can also be cancelled.