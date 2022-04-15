'Hidden Agenda': Bengaluru Archbishop Condemns Attacks on Karnataka's Muslims

Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado said he stands in solidarity with Karnataka's Muslims against the targeted attacks they are increasingly facing.
(Image: vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado minced no words, “The Karnataka government seems to have an agenda, and is going after the religious minorities.” In a first, the archbishop, who represents the Catholic church, extended solidarity to Muslims, who are facing persecution, in the state.
Archbishop Machado was speaking on the occasion of Good Friday, the day that marks the commemoration of Christ’s crucifixion, to The Quint, “The government is complicating matters by not stopping the fringe groups from harming the Muslims.”
The archbishop’s statement of solidarity comes at a time when Hindu right-wing groups are demanding a boycott of halal meat and a ban on hijab in educational institutions. Recently, some Hindu temple committees too had prevented Muslim vendors from setting-up shops during temple fairs.
The archbishop, who has been at the forefront of protests against Karnataka’s anti-conversion bill, or Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government should do good governance, “taking everyone, including the minorities, along.”
The archbishop had earlier said that the anti-conversion bill infringes on the fundamental rights of Christians in the state.
The archbishop stressed that the government should take into confidence not just the majority, but also the minorities, who are “jewels of the society.” The archbishop further said, “We have told the Muslim leaders, at least those who are in touch with us, that we are with them. We are all minorities. We are all together in this.”
The archbishop said that efforts to target the minorities could affect Karnataka’s diverse social milieu.
Pondering over a campaign to boycott halal certified products, that had gripped the country in the beginning of April, the archbishop said, “Food is the basic right of every person. No one should dictate what, when or how we should eat.”
The archbishop said that food preferred by a community can be had even by another communities. “The mentality that one community’s food should only be for that community, is damaging. It is sad.”
Taking the solidarity forward, the Catholic church of Karnataka will hold an iftar for the Muslims in the month of Ramzan. The iftar will be held at the archbishop’s residence on 26 April.
If it is not nipped in the bud, communal boycott calls on food could extend to other basic necessities, the archbishop rued.
Christians will not support campaigns that intend to polarise the society, he added.
The archbishop said that women covering their heads “out of respect for God” is a prevalent practice among Muslims, Christians and some Hindus.
Similarly, the government had earlier tried to deny education to Dalits and the poor by attempting to prevent Christian educational institutions from giving financial support to the socio-economically backward sections. The anti-conversion bill allows the government to scrutinise charitable contributions, including scholarships, to the poor, he added.
The need of the hour is to stress on “unifying factors between religions, and not the differences between religions,” the archbishop said. Different communities should mingle, to iron out differences. “Allow the youth to mingle with everyone,” the archbishop said.
The government, which has declared 25 December or Christmas day as a day for good governance, should govern well and take people in the right direction, the archbishop insisted.
The government should control the communal fringe elements, he added. “The government is abandoning its governance by ‘outsourcing’ matters to the fringe groups.” The archbishop said that the constitution should be placed above differences which the fringe elements have been trying to exploit.
Christians would continue to have dialogues with all sections of the society, the archbishop said. “What we uphold is the right to dignity. We advocate dignity for all.”
