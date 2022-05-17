Karnataka Governor Gives Assent to Anti-Conversion Ordinance

This comes despite an appeal made by the Archbishop of Bengaluru, Peter Machado, on 16 May to the governor to not give assent to the anti-conversion ordinance.

"The entire Christian community in Karnataka opposes the proposal of Protection of Religious Freedom Bill also known as Anti-Conversion Bill in one voice and questions the need for such an exercise when sufficient laws and court directives are in place to monitor any aberration of the existing laws," a letter written by the archbishop to the governor stated.

The archbishop further asked why only the Christian community was being targeted for this "arbitrary, fallacious and illogical move."

He further said that it was a well-known fact that thousands of schools, colleges and hospitals were managed by Christians across the state and the country, adding that not a single case of forced conversion had been reported so far.