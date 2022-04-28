'Hurt' by Probe Into Bible-in-School Row: Bengaluru Archbishop Peter Machado

The Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Bengaluru Urban, J Manjunath, has initiated an inquiry into the Clarence High School for the forceful imposition of Christian religious views on children.

As per a letter by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) dated 25 April to the official, the school allegedly made Bible study mandatory and instructed minors to participate in Christian morning prayers and other religious activities.

As per the statement by the NCPCR, the child rights panel received a complaint against the school on 22 April. The Hindu Jana Jagruti had filed a complaint against the school as well.

Machado further said that he didn't know "if the government itself" was doing it or "some vested groups" were behind this.