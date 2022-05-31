A Sidhu Moose Wala Tattoo & a Tractor Memory: Fans Throng Village To Bid Goodbye

"Veer ji (brother) never sang about nasha, drugs… This is why I got his face tattooed on my arm," said 23-year-old Gaurav, as he stood outside slain singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wale's house in Punjab's Moosa village on the morning of Tuesday, 31 May. He was one of the thousands who reached Moosa village to bid goodbye to the 28-year-old singer, who was killed on 29 May.

On Gaurav's left arm is a large tattoo of Moose Wala, along with the number 5911 inscribed under it – which signifies the singer's fondness for the HMT 5911 tractor that he often rode in. "I won't eat a morsel till I see his face, till his last rites are over," said Gaurav.