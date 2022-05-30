'Horror Killing,' 'Tragic Death': Foreign Reportage of Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder

Canadian and British media have extensively reported on the brutal murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in a village in his home state's Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May.

The murder comes a day after Punjab Police curtailed Moose Wala's security cover, along with that of 423 others, as part of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's crackdown on VIP culture.

CBC News, in an article titled, Famous Punjabi-language rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in India, wrote of Moose Wala: "He was famous worldwide, especially in the Punjabi diaspora, for his charged rap performances and slick music videos."