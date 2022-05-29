‘CM Bhagwant Mann Must Resign’: Oppn Blames AAP for Sidhu Moose Wala’s Killing

Soon after prominent Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa, scores of political leaders reacted to the killing, with several blaming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Many criticised the government's move on Friday, 28 May, to scale down official security cover of over 400 officials and political leaders and release the names of the officials as a part of its crackdown on VIP culture in the state.

Mann on Sunday, 29 May, condemned the killing and said that "nobody involved will be spared."

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," Mann said in a tweet.