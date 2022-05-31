Sidhu Moose Wala Live Updates: Autopsy Done, Singer To Be Cremated in His Fields

Fans and supporters of Sidhu Moose Wala flocked to Moosa village in Punjab's Mansa district where the singer will be cremated today, Tuesday, 31 May, hours after his body was taken over by the family following an autopsy.

Moose Wala was murdered on Sunday, 29 May by unidentified men. According to reports, the autopsy report has suggested that the body had 20-25 bullet injuries which left their mark fatally on the left lung and liver.

The body had been taken to Mansa Civil Hospital where the postmortem was conducted by a five-member forensic team of doctors.