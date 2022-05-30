Sidhu Moose Waala Murder: Mansa Police Files FIR Against Unknown Persons
Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act have also been invoked in the FIR.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against unknown persons under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 341(wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for their involvement in Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing in Punjab's Mansa district.
Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act have also been invoked in the FIR, Mansa Police said, news agency ANI reported.
Moose Wala was shot dead by unknown assailants in a village in the Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May.
Hours later, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra informed, "Gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the murder. Lawrence Bishnoi gang is behind the murder. At least three weapons were used in the murder."
The murder comes a day after Punjab Police curtailed Moose Wala's security cover, along with 423 others as part of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's crackdown on VIP culture.
Moose Wala was a famous artist, associated with Punjabi music and Punjabi cinema. He leapt to fame in 2017 with his track ‘So High’.
More recently, he had contested the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP candidate Dr Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes.
What Happened on Sunday
Speaking on how the incident unfolded, Gaurav Toora, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mansa, said that two cars had intercepted Sidhu Moose Wala's car, followed by heavy firing in which Moose Wala received multiple bullet injuries.
"Persons present with him also got bullet injuries and they have been referred to Patiala for further treatment," Toora added, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, one of the two people in Moose Wala’s car has also succumbed to his injuries.
SSP Toora further said:
"Preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry. Sidhu Moose Wala didn't take his bulletproof car and gunman today. A FIR is being registered. We will take immediate action against the gangster and persons involved."
(With inputs from ANI.)
