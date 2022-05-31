ADVERTISEMENT
Sidhu Moose Wala Cremation Live Updates: Last Journey To Be in Favourite Tractor

Catch all updates on the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala here.

Fans and supporters of Sidhu Moose Wala flocked to Moosa village in Punjab's Mansa district where the singer will be cremated today, Tuesday, 31 May, hours after his body was taken over by the family following an autopsy.

Moose Wala was murdered on Sunday, 29 May by unidentified men. According to reports, the autopsy report has suggested that the body had 20-25 bullet injuries which left their mark fatally on the left lung and liver.

The body had been taken to Mansa Civil Hospital where the postmortem was conducted by a five-member forensic team of doctors.

Snapshot

  • The Uttarakhand and Punjab Special Task Force arrested four people from Dehradun on Monday, 30 May, in connection with Moose Wala's murder.

  • The police has claimed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and their associates were involved in the killing.

  • On the request of the singer's father, the Punjab government has requested the Punjab and Haryana High Court to constitute an SIT under a sitting judge.

12:19 PM , 31 May

Funeral Procession To Take Place on His Favourite Tractor

Sidhu Moose Wala's funeral procession would be taken out on his favourite tractor and a trolley. The tractor has been decorated with flowers.

12:08 PM , 31 May

Lathi Charge Outside Moose Wala's House

The police lathi charged fans outside Sidhu Moose Wala's house after overcrowding, ahead of the the singer's funeral.

12:05 PM , 31 May

Fans Fondly Remember Sidhu Moose Wala Ahead of Cremation

"He was a good man, always met us warmly. He made good songs and respected women. He was a good man but the world did not value him," said Gaurav, a fan from Kapurthala who came to attend Sidhu Moose Wala's cremation.

11:52 AM , 31 May

Sidhu Moose Wala to be Cremated in His Fields

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala will be cremated in his fields later today.


Published: 31 May 2022, 11:34 AM IST
