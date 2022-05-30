From 'Last Ride' to '295', Fans Think Moose Wala Had an Inkling About His Death
Others also pointed out the eerie similarity between his death and that of American rapper, Tupac Shakur.
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in a village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, had recently written and sung a song titled 'The Last Ride', whose lyrics (Chobbar De Chehre Utte Noor Dassda Ni Ehda Uthuga Jawani Ch Janaja Mithiye) said he would die and his funeral procession be carried out at a young age.
In another song titled 'Everybody Hurts', from his latest album 'No Name', Sidhu sang about feeling lonely and having suicidal thoughts (Lagda jazbatan da collide ho gaya ae… Menu maaf kari zindagi suicide ho gaya ae).
Now, his fans are widely sharing the songs on social media, pointing out the uncanny coincidences in the manner of his death, the lyrics of his songs and the cover art of his albums.
Another coincidence his fans are pointing out is that he was killed on 29 May or 29/5. Moose Wala has a song titled '295'.
Similarities With American Rapper Tupac Shakur's Killing
Moose Wala's song 'The Last Ride' was an homage to American rapper Tupac Shakur, better known by his stage name 2Pac, who was shot dead in his car in 1996 at the age of 25. Sidhu, too, was shot dead in his car.
Moose Wala was reportedly inspired by Shakur. The album cover of 'The Last Ride' also had the car 2Pac was murdered in.
Fans also said that both Moose Wala and Shakur were in the driver's seat when they were fired upon. Shakur was travelling with his music producer Suge Knight, who was injured in the firing. Similarly, Moose Wala had two passengers with him who were also hurt in the firing.
While Tupac Shakur's murder case remains unsolved to this date, Los Angeles Police Department had said it was an act of gang retaliation. On Sunday, Punjab Police claimed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and their associates were involved in Moose Wala's killing.
Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said that Moose Wala's killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry.
"The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, a member of the gang, has taken responsibility from Canada," Bhawra said.
About Moose Wala
Sidhu Moose Wala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu on 17 June 1993 in Moose Wala village in Punjab's Mansa district, gained fame with the 2017 song 'So High' and soon amassed a massive fan base. In 2018, he released his debut album, 'PBX 1', which reached number 66 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. Known for his gangster raps, Moose Wala was criticised for promoting gun culture and glorifying gangsters.
In December 2021, Moose Wala joined the Congress party and contested the Punjab assembly elections from the Mansa constituency in 2022. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Dr Vijay Singla by 63,323 votes.
