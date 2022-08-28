Demolition of the Noida Twin Towers Reveals Need for Transparency in Real Estate

The top lesson from the demolition of the twin tower is that there is a continuous requirement for transparency in the sector.

"Actions like digitise land records available in public domain can help in further providing transparency. Further, RERA which has been implemented in different states with varying strengths, must be given more power to take punitive action against defaulters to protect the interest of end users," Baijal added.

Colliers India CEO Ramesh Nair said the state RERA authorities have a huge role to play to enforce the guidelines to enhance transparency, protect homebuyers' rights and prevent wrongdoing.

Vishal Raheja, founder and MD of property consulting firm InvestoXpert, said following the demolition, developers will be more conscious of taking decisions related to change in FAR (floor area ratio).

"This is also a crucial lesson to all the developers to take decisions mindfully and bar themselves from doing illegal construction in future," he added.

After the enactment of RERA in India, Raheja said processes have become crystal clear and customers are able to access all technical information about projects on the RERA website.

The Delhi-NCR property market, one of the biggest in India, has been impacted severely over the last one decade because of defaults by developers in completion of real estate projects.

Jaypee Infratech, Unitech, Amrapali and The 3C Company are some of the big companies whose projects are stalled in Delhi-NCR. There are many other builders who have defaulted on their promises to deliver their projects on time to customers, who have already paid almost the entire purchase price and are also paying interest on home loans.