'No Help From Administration': Neighbours on Supertech Twin Towers Demolition

"There was no help from the administration. No arrangements were made for the accommodation of the residents. Our neighbours, people from neighbouring societies have helped us," said Anshul Saxena, a resident of the Aspire-1 building, which is very close to the demolished Supertech twin towers in Noida.

The nearly 100-metre-tall illegal structures were razed down on Sunday, 28 August. The demolition was conducted at 2:30 pm on Sunday in pursuance of a Supreme Court order which found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

Kapil Handa, also a resident of Aspire-1, said that he is also worried about the after-effects of the demolition. "We don't know what is going to happen. We are also worried about whether it will cause any damage to our flats."

"The demolition will cause a lot of dust. We have no information about how it will be contained," he added.