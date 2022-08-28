Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'No Help From Administration': Neighbours on Supertech Twin Towers Demolition

Noida based Noida Supertech Twin towers were razed down on Sunday, 28 August.
Neighbours express their concerns about the Supertech twin towers demolition.

(Photo: The Quint)

"There was no help from the administration. No arrangements were made for the accommodation of the residents. Our neighbours, people from neighbouring societies have helped us," said Anshul Saxena, a resident of the Aspire-1 building, which is very close to the demolished Supertech twin towers in Noida.

The nearly 100-metre-tall illegal structures were razed down on Sunday, 28 August. The demolition was conducted at 2:30 pm on Sunday in pursuance of a Supreme Court order which found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

Kapil Handa, also a resident of Aspire-1, said that he is also worried about the after-effects of the demolition. "We don't know what is going to happen. We are also worried about whether it will cause any damage to our flats."

"The demolition will cause a lot of dust. We have no information about how it will be contained," he added.

"At least two helicopters of the Air Force should have been deployed to contain the dust," a disaster management expert told The Quint.

Only six people, including three foreign experts, Indian blaster Chetan Dutta, a police officer, and a project manager were allowed to stay within the exclusion zone.

