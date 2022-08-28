‘No Deviation in Plan,’ Claims Supertech Ahead of Noida Twin Towers Demolition

On the day the twin towers in Noida will be razed to the ground, Supertech claimed that there was 'no deviation from the building plan'.

In a statement, the firm shifted all blame of wrongdoing on the Noida Authority and washed its hands off the illegality involved in the construction of the towers.

A total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops will be demolished at 2:30 pm on Sunday, 28 August, which will result in 54,000 tonnes of debris, raising the noise levels up to 150 db, and leading to the formation of dust clouds of up to 4 km.

The statement read that the building plans of the project were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 and were in strict accordance with the prevailing building bylaws as announced by the state government.