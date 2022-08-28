Photos: Rigged with 3,700 KG Explosives, Noida Twin Towers Ready for Demolition

The demolition – which follows a Supreme Court order – would take place using about 3,700 kg of explosives.
(Photo: PTI)
It is going to take just about nine seconds to reduce India's tallest twin towers to rubble. The Supertech Twin Towers in Noida will be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm on Sunday, 28 August. Around 5,000 residents living in nearby societies were evacuated ahead of the demolition.
A total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops will be demolished that will result in 54,000 tonnes of debris, raising the noise levels up to 150 db, and leading to the formation of dust clouds of up to 4 km.
Close to 500 police and traffic personnel have been deployed in the area, ahead of the planned demolition of the structures.
The towers – Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) – that are part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, along with their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions, will bring down the Noida Twin Towers in a one-of-a-kind ‘controlled implosion.’ Around 3,700 kg of explosives have been infused into the two towers.
Around 3,700 kg of explosive material were infused in the Supertech's twin towers, in Noida's Sector 93A.
Volunteers on the ground are helping evacuate stray dogs ahead of the demolition.
All residents from the two adjoining societies have been evacuated. Private guards will leave at around 1 pm.
The residents have been provided temporary shelter at the Parsvnath Prestige Residential Complex in Sector 93.
A special dust machine has reportedly been installed at the demolition site in Sector 93A, Noida, to monitor the pollution levels post the demolition. The demolition is expected to produce 54,000 tonnes of debris.
Around 560 police personnel, 100 personnel from the reserve forces, four Quick Response Teams, and an NDRF team have been deployed in Noida.
Distribution of helmets among the police personnel ahead of the demolition of the Supertech twin towers.
Dogs from the streets have been rescued and put in a shelter.
The demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court after the court found the construction on the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.
The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm on 28 August.
The Supreme Court has directed the Supertech group to prepare a timeline by October for the disbursal of refund of money to the homebuyers of the Emerald Court twin towers.
