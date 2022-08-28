Twin Towers Demolition: Over 40 Street Dogs Shifted to Shelters Run By NGOs

At least 40 stray dogs, living in and around the Supertech twin towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, have been shifted temporarily to shelters run by NGOs ahead of the court-mandated implosion of the buildings on Sunday, 28 August.

Several NGOs, including House of Stray Animals, Friendicoes, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), and Happy Tails foundation have pitched in to accommodate the stray dogs temporarily.

Around 5,000 residents of the two housing societies near Supertech twin towers have also been evacuated in view of the implosion planned at 2.30 pm.

The founder of House of Stray Animals, Sanjay Mohapatra, who has been working to evacuate the stray animals from the area around the twin towers said that they have requested authorities to carry out a dummy explosion in order to save the birds in the area from the blast.