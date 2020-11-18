BJP’s Khushbu Meets With Accident on Way to ‘Vel Yatra’, is Safe

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar met with a road accident early on Wednesday at Melmaruvathur near the outskirts of Chennai. The actor was travelling towards Cuddalore to join BJP’s Vel Yatra, when a container rammed into her vehicle. The actor tweeted pictures of her damaged car, clarifying that she is safe. Khushbu shared the news of her accident on her Twitter account with pictures that showed a heavily damaged white SUV.



While shifting to another car, she was heard saying, “Thank God for Lord Muruga for saving me.”

“Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God’s grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband’s trust in him is seen.” Khushbu Sundar on Twitter

“Thank you so much for all the inquiries n good wishes. I feel indebted. I am safe n continuing my journey towards Cuddalore. Nothing has stopped me before this, nothing will stop me now either. Zindagi har kadam ek nayi Jung hai. Jeet jaayenge hum tu agar sang hai #VelYaatrai,” she tweeted.