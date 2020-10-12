Actor Khushbu Sundar Quits Congress, May Join BJP

After much speculations, Khushbu Sundar has tendered her resignation as the spokesperson of the Indian National Congress (INC) on Monday.



She is most likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at an event in New Delhi later in the day. In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, President of the Indian National Congress, Khushbu said she took great pride in representing the party on different platforms.



She pointed out that she had joined the party when it was at its lowest after being defeated in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. “I did not walk into the party for any momentary gains, name or fortune,” the letter read.

“Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely are being pushed and suppressed.” Khushbu Sundar

The party has issued a notice stating Khushbu Sundar has been dropped as the AICC spokesperson with immediate effect.

A Surprise Development

This political development has come as a surprise, as she has always been vocal against the saffron party’s policies. On Sunday, a cryptic tweet posted by her fuelled the rumours. “Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change… you understand the difference between right n wrong. Change is inevitable (sic),” she had tweeted.

Sources close to the party suggested that she had been unhappy that the Congress did not give a ticket to contest in the Lok Sabha election. There are speculations of the BJP to have promised her a Rajya Sabha seat. The party could also employ her to break new ground in Tamil Nadu for the 2021 Assembly elections.

Even as recently as last week, she had rejected the speculation about her joining the BJP. While speaking to reporters in New Delhi on 6 October, she had said, “If he (TN BJP chief Murugan) informs you that I’ll join BJP what can I do for that? There were rumours about this and Murugan might have thought that it would be good if I join the party. So it feels good that they think Khusbhu’s presence in BJP will be good but I am happy in Congress.”

Khushbu Sundar was once a top actor in the Tamil film industry who has acted in more than 200 movies and a popular television presenter. She has received three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, one Kerala State Film Award – Special Mention and was conferred with the prestigious Kalaimamani by the Tamil Nadu government. She entered politics by joining the DMK in May 2010 and quit in July 2014. It was in November 2014, that she joined the Congress.