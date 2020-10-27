Manusmriti Row: BJP’s Khushbu Detained Amid Protests Against MP

Popular actor-politician Khushbu, who recently joined the BJP, was detained along with her supporters near Chennai’s Muttukadu, while they were on their way to Chidambaram on Tuesday, 27 October. They were planning to participate in a protest against Thol Thirumavalavan, the chief of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), for his alleged comments against women. As per reports, BJP’s women’s wing had organised a protest in Chidambaram on Tuesday condemning Thirumavalavan. The controversy broke out after a webinar in which Thirumavalavan spoke about the Manusmriti, and it was allegedly perceived as being against women. Khushbu, Sasikala Pushpa and several others were expected to participate in the protest. However, the police had denied permission for the protest on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, Khushbu and her supporters were on their way to Chidambaram via the East Coast Road (ECR) when the police stopped their vehicles and took them into preventive custody.

After being detained, Khushbu tweeted from her official handle that they will not bow down. “Cowards #VCK. Don't rejoice. It's your failure. Arrested bcoz they know we are a force to reckon with. We will not bow down. @BJP4India @narendramodi Ji shall take every step to ensure the respectability of every daughter of this soil. Darpoks VCK, respecting a woman is alien to you (sic),” she tweeted.

“When your journey is cut short by force, you know you are on right track. I question @AIADMKOfficial n #CM of TN @EPSTamilNadu avl, why we are denied of our democratic right for a peaceful protest when other parties are given the permission to do the same? Why this partiality (sic),” she added.

Khushbu was at the forefront recently in attacking Thirumavalavan for his alleged remarks on Manusmriti and its views on women. The allegation against the MP was that he spoke ill of women in a webinar organised in September. The BJP had also demanded an apology from Thirumavalavan for his remarks. However, refusing to offer any apology, Thirumavalavan denied that he was denigrating women and emphasised that he was working for their emancipation.

(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)