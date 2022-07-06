PSEB 10th Result 2022 Link on pseb.ac.in; Download Punjab Board Term 2 Results

PSEB 10th Result 2022 Term 2 download link is activated today on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has activated the PSEB 10th Result 2022 Term 2 link on the website for the students to check and download the mark sheets online. All the students who had appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 Exam 2022 can log in to their registered accounts on the website and download the results. The PSEB 10th Result 2022 for Term 2 had been officially declared on Tuesday, 5 July 2022 at around 12:15 pm.
The website that the candidates should visit to download the PSEB 10th Result 2022 Term 2 is pseb.ac.in. The official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) contains all the latest details and updates on the Punjab Board Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 so the candidates can take a look at the information on the mentioned website.
It is to be noted that the girls have outperformed the boys this year, in the PSEB 10th Exams. The pass percentage of girls was 99.34 percent and the pass percentage of boys was 98.83 percent.
Now, the Punjab Board has finally activated the PSEB 10th Result 2022 Term 2 link on the official websites so the candidates can download their score cards and check all the details carefully.
The list of websites that the candidates can access to download the PSEB 10th Term 2 Results 2022 is as follows:
pseb.ac.in
indiaresults.com
punjab.indiaresults.com
Here are the steps that everyone should follow to download the PSEB 10th Result 2022 Term 2 online, now that the result link has already been activated by the Punjab Board:
Visit either of the official websites - pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com.
Click on the activated link that states PSEB 10th Result 2022 on the homepage.
Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth on the provided space correctly and click on submit.
The Punjab Board Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022 will appear on your screen.
Download the result from the website and save it for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)