UGC NET 2022 Last Date To Apply: Registration Window Closes Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2022 on Monday, 30 May 2022. Therefore, this is the last chance for aspiring candidates to apply for this cycle's UGC-NET exam.

Earlier, the last date to apply for UGC-NET 2022 was 20 May 2022. However, the application window was later reopened from 24 to 30 May 2022 (till 05 pm). However, application fee can be submitted till 11:50 pm on Monday.