UGC NET 2022 Exam Date Out: Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Mode of Exam

UGC NET 2022 exam date announced.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the date of examination for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). According to the official notice, the examination will be conducted on 8, 9, 11 and 12 July and on 12, 13, and 14 August.
Candidates planning to appear for the UGC NET 2022 Examination can check the schedule at the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The organisation will upload the detailed date sheet soon on the website.
The NTA said in its notice, “The dates for the conduct of Examination for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles have now been finalized.” The registration for UGC-NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 had begun on 30 April 2022. The last date to apply was 20 May 2022.
Online registration and submission of application form: 30 April 2022 to 20 May 2022.
Last date for examination fee submission: 20 May 2022 (up to 11:50 pm)
Exam Dates: 8, 9, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, 14 August 2022.
Timing of Examination: First Shift (09:00 am to 12:00 pm) Second shift (03:00 pm to 06:00 pm)
The UGC NET Examination 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. This year the examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm while the second shift will begin at 3:00 pm and end at 6:00 pm.
The UGC NET test will consist of two papers with objective-type, multiple-choice questions.
Paper I will be for 100 marks with 50 questions. The paper I intends to assess the teaching/ research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.
Paper II will be for 200 marks with 100 questions. This paper will be based on the subjects selected by the candidate.
Each question carries two marks and there is no negative marking for wrong answers. No marks will be given for un-attempted questions and the candidate will have to choose an answer for every question.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)