JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result to be Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the result for the Joint Entrance Main examination. The result will soon be released at the official website.

Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main Exam will be able to check the JEE Main session 1 2022 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to use their application number and password/date of birth to access the JEE Main results 2022. Applicants can check the steps to download the JEE Main 2022 scorecard and result here.

The National Testing Agency, NTA had released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2022 Session-1 before itself. JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam was held from 23 June to 29 June 2022. The result will soon be available at the JEE Main official website.