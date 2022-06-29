NEET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip Released: Direct Link, Admit Card Soon
NEET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip Declared: NTA has released the exam city allotment slip on 29 June 2022.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2022) exam city intimation slips for all the registered candidates today, Wednesday, 29 June 2022 on the official website. The NEET UG 2022 aspirants can finally check the exam city allotted to them on the website. It is to be noted that the candidates can also check other latest details and updates from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website.
The official website that the candidates are requested to visit to check the NEET UG 2022 exam city intimation slip is neet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted by all the registered candidates that the exam city intimation slip link has been activated on the official portal today, on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for them to download.
Candidates can check the NEET UG 2022 exam city intimation slip on the website and download their allotted exam city information by logging in to their registered accounts.
NEET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip: Latest Details
The NEET UG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 17 July 2022. As the exam city intimation slip 2022 has been formally released on the website, candidates are requested to take a look at all the latest information.
All the registered candidates should know the exam city allotted to them to avoid confusion on the exam day. They should download the NEET UG 2022 exam city intimation slip from the website so that they can refer to it whenever required.
It is also important to note that the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card is expected to release very soon.
Now, that the NTA has released the exam city intimation slip, candidates will be able to download their respective admit cards shortly. For all the latest details on the NEET UG 2022 exam city intimation slip and other information, candidates should visit - neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip Released: How to Download
Let's take a look at the steps everyone should follow to check the NEET UG 2022 exam city intimation slip online:
Go to neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states NEET UG 2022 exam city intimation slip.
Enter the required login credentials correctly on the site.
Check the details on the exam city intimation slip and tap on download.
You may also take a printout of the exam city allotment slip for your reference.
