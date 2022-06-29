NEET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip Released: Direct Link, Admit Card Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2022) exam city intimation slips for all the registered candidates today, Wednesday, 29 June 2022 on the official website. The NEET UG 2022 aspirants can finally check the exam city allotted to them on the website. It is to be noted that the candidates can also check other latest details and updates from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website.

The official website that the candidates are requested to visit to check the NEET UG 2022 exam city intimation slip is neet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted by all the registered candidates that the exam city intimation slip link has been activated on the official portal today, on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for them to download.