Second NATA Admit Card 2023 Declared: Check nata.in for Details; How To Download

The second NATA admit card 2023 is released on the official website for candidates.
The Council of Architecture has formally declared the admit cards for the second National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2023 for interested candidates. The ones who are waiting to download their second NATA admit card 2023 are requested to visit the official website - nata.in. Candidates are advised to download the admit cards soon and go through the details mentioned on them. They should also go to the website and check the latest updates regarding the NATA exam available online.
The second NATA admit card 2023 is an important document that all students should carry to the exam hall. It is important to note that the exam-conducting body has declared the admit cards on the official website - nata.in only, so concerned candidates should check it. All crucial details about the exam will be mentioned on the aforementioned website.
Candidates must download the second NATA hall ticket and go through the personal details mentioned on it carefully. They should check if there are any printing mistakes on the admit card and get them rectified immediately.
As per the latest official details available online, the second NATA 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 3 June. Candidates who registered for the exam should take note of the date.
It is important to note that the Council of Architecture has begun the application process for the NATA third exam 2023, for interested candidates. The exam will be conducted on 9 July.
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the second NATA 2023 admit cards online:
Visit the official website - nata.in.
Go to the option that states "Test 2 admit card" on the homepage.
A new page will display on your device.
Enter the required credentials in the provided space and click on submit.
Your NATA admit card will open on the screen and you can check the details printed on it.
Download the second exam admit card from the website.
Take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the exam hall.
