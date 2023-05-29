JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card To Release Today: Check jeeadv.ac.in for Exam Dates

JEE Advanced 2023 admit card is expected to release on 29 May 2023.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is getting ready to declare the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2023 Monday, 29 May, for registered candidates. All interested candidates should note that the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card will be released on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. One can check and download their respective admit card for the entrance exam from the official site. Interested candidates should know the latest official details available online.
As per the latest details, the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card will be available soon. Candidates who registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) are waiting to download their hall tickets. Once the JEE Advanced admit card link is activated on the website – jeeadv.ac.in – concerned candidates will be notified about it. All updates will be available on the site.
Candidates should note that all important details and exam dates are available on the official website. They can take a look at the updates whenever they are free. Concerned candidates need to stay informed so they can appear for the exam on the scheduled dates.
According to the latest official details, the JEE Advanced 2023 exam is set to be conducted on 4 June, for all registered students. The exam consists of two papers.
Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without their admit cards so they should download them as soon as the link is activated on the website.
Here are the simple and easy steps you must follow to download the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card, online:
Go to the official site – jeeadv.ac.in.
Tap on the activated admit card link available on the home page.
Provide your login details accurately in the provided space and tap on submit.
Once you click on submit, the admit card will display on your screen.
Download the JEE Advanced hall ticket from the website.
