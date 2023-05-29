JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card To Release Today: Check jeeadv.ac.in for Exam Dates

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is getting ready to declare the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2023 Monday, 29 May, for registered candidates. All interested candidates should note that the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card will be released on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. One can check and download their respective admit card for the entrance exam from the official site. Interested candidates should know the latest official details available online.

