'I was Inappropriately Frisked By NTA Officials At NEET Exam Centre In Bengal'

I am a NEET 2023 aspirant. On Sunday, 7 May 2023, my NEET was scheduled at HM Education Centre School, Hindmotor Colony, Hooghly, in West Bengal.
My exam was scheduled for 2 pm, and I had to report at 1 pm at the exam centre. While entering the exam centre, I was frisked by the National Testing Agency staff members, which I was expecting to happen as per the guidelines mentioned on the admit card.
The admit card states, "Frisking through Handheld Metal Detectors (HHMD) will be carried out without physical touch." So, I was expecting the frisking to happen in the same way, but soon they started touching me inappropriately.
My pants, whose pockets were cut by NTA officials at the NEET exam centre.
I protested that nowhere on the admit card was it written that trousers with pockets are not allowed, yet they cut my trousers. This was highly shameful for me and a loss of human dignity. It wasn't just me, several other students, including women, were dealt with in the same manner.
After doing all this at the entry gate, inside the test centre, another person, wearing a black uniform started frisking areas around our private parts.
Instructions fo candidates on NEET Admit Card.
Imagine we had to go through all this before writing the NEET exam. I have appeared in NEET twice before this, but this had never happened. I am well conversant with exam rules and wouldn't break any rules.
Abhishek's letter to NHRC.
It was a very shameful incident, to say the least, that has left me scared. Regarding the incident, I have also reached out Honourable Prime Minister of India, the National Commission for Women, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. I request the authorities to take action against such incident so that this doesn't happen to anyone else.
Abhishek's letter to the Prime minister of India.
