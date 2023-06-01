RBSE 5th Result 2023 Today: RBSE Class 5 Results at 1:30 PM; Steps to Download

The RBSE 5th Result 2023 will be declared on Thursday, 1 June, for candidates.
The Rajasthan Directorate of Education is getting ready to declare the Class 5th board exam results today, Thursday, 1 June 2023. It is important to note that the RBSE 5th Result 2023 is scheduled to be released at 1:30 pm today. Candidates who appeared for the Class 5 examinations on the scheduled dates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website - rajshaladarpan.nic.in. The results will be announced on the Shala Darpan portal for all concerned candidates.
Once the RBSE 5th Result 2023 is declared on the official website, concerned candidates will be notified about it. They can check and download their respective Class 5th board exam results from rajshaladarpan.nic.in as soon as they are announced. One must go through the scores and personal details mentioned on the scorecards carefully after downloading them on Thursday.
As per the latest details, the RBSE Class 5 results will be declared via a press conference first. The scorecards link will be activated on the official website after they are announced during the conference on Thursday, at the scheduled time.
The websites that candidates must visit to check and download their respective RBSE 5th Results 2023 online are as follows:
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
rajshaladarpan.nic.in
Concerned candidates are requested to keep their login details handy before the results link is activated on the aforementioned websites to check their marks on time.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the RBSE 5th Result 2023 online, once released:
Go to either of the websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, or rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
Tap on the activate RBSE 5th Result 2023 link available on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials such as RBSE roll number and other details stated on the login page.
The Class 5 result will appear on your screen.
Check your scores and personal details mentioned on the RBSE result properly.
Download the result from the website and save a copy of the same for future use.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
