RBSE 5th Result 2023 Today: RBSE Class 5 Results at 1:30 PM; Steps to Download

The Rajasthan Directorate of Education is getting ready to declare the Class 5th board exam results today, Thursday, 1 June 2023. It is important to note that the RBSE 5th Result 2023 is scheduled to be released at 1:30 pm today. Candidates who appeared for the Class 5 examinations on the scheduled dates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website - rajshaladarpan.nic.in. The results will be announced on the Shala Darpan portal for all concerned candidates.

Once the RBSE 5th Result 2023 is declared on the official website, concerned candidates will be notified about it. They can check and download their respective Class 5th board exam results from rajshaladarpan.nic.in as soon as they are announced. One must go through the scores and personal details mentioned on the scorecards carefully after downloading them on Thursday.