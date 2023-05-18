COMEDK UGET 2023 Admit Card Released Today at comedk.org; Steps to Download

COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2023 - Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the COMEDK UGET 2023 admit card. The candidates must know that the admit card will be available in online mode only. The COMEDK UGET admit card date is May 18.
Candidates can download COMEDK hall ticket 2023 from the official website at comedk.org. The admit card of COMEDK UGET 2023 is available for download till the exam date. Candidates will have to complete the COMEDK UGET registration process successfully and login to download the admit card.
The candidates will have to enter their user Id and password to get access to the COMEDK UGET 2023 admit card. A direct link to download the COMEDK admit card 2023 will be activated on the website. The admit card will have details like test admission ticket (TAT)/admit card number, COMEDK test center, exam date, time, etc.
How to Download COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2023?
Candidates can visit the COMEDK UGET 2023 official website at comedk.org
On the homepage, search for the candidate's portal
Enter the credentials like application sequence number or user ID to login
The COMEDK UGET 2023 hall tickets will be displayed on the screen
You can download the hall ticket and take its printout for future reference
Make sure to download the admit cards before the exam and take a hard copy else you will not be allowed inside the examination hall.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)