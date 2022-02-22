Maharashtra HSC, SSC Exams 2022 Timetable Released

Maharashtra SSC and HSC exams 2022 timetable announced on 21 February. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams 2022 will begin from 4 March 2022. The board has released a detailed timetable for the students on Monday, 21 February.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has announced that the Maharashtra HSC Exams 2022 will begin from 4 March.
The SSC exams are scheduled to start from 15 March, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced on 21 February, Monday.
The general exam timing for almost all the subjects for both HSC and SSC is set from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm.
The timetable states that the HSC Theory exams 2022 will start from 4 March 2022 and continue till 30 March 2022.
The timetable for Maharashtra SSC Theory exams 2022 is scheduled to begin from 15 March to 4 April 2022.
The HSC and SSC exams 2022 timetable comes at a time when the students are already giving the practical exams.
The practical exams for Class 10 will end on 3 March 2022 and the practical exams for Class 12 will end on 14 March 2022. The practical exams for both HSC and SSC students are ending a day before their theory exams commence.
Students who are appearing for the HSC and SSC exams 2022 can access all information about the exam dates from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE official website.
The official website on which the timetable has been released is https://mahahsscboard.in/.
Students can check the timetable for their respective board examinations from the online portal.
The timetable for Class 12 is published as two separate files as it helps to differentiate between general and vocational courses. Maharashtra HSC timetable 2022 consists of the exam dates of the Science, Commerce, and Arts stream.
Students can get all the information about exam timings, dates and documents to carry from the website https://mahahsscboard.in/. They can also download the timetable from this website.
Students appearing for the SSC and HSC board exams 2022 are not in favour of giving the exams right now. They want the exams to get cancelled or postponed.
Both parents and students are opposing the idea of offline written exams. The students are suggesting options to the Maharashtra Board for alternative assessments that can help to evaluate their performance.
The Maharashtra Board has not agreed to the demands of the parents and the students as of yet. They have released the official timetable on the website https://mahahsscboard.in/ and students have to follow the schedule.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)