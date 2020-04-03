Maharashtra HSC SSC Result 2020 Delayed Due to COVID-19 Lockdown

Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 result 2020 will get delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The 21-day lockdown was announced when the exams of Maharashtra board were going on. Due to this, the last exam (Geography) of SSC Class 10 could not be held as all the schools and colleges were instructed to be closed to stop the spread of the deadly virus.