Maharashtra HSC SSC Result 2020 Delayed Due to COVID-19 Lockdown
Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 result 2020 will get delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The 21-day lockdown was announced when the exams of Maharashtra board were going on. Due to this, the last exam (Geography) of SSC Class 10 could not be held as all the schools and colleges were instructed to be closed to stop the spread of the deadly virus.
Taking this into consideration, the chairperson of MSBSHE, Shakuntala Kale said, “Our last paper of SSC was postponed and we have instructed teachers to check the answer sheets at home. We cannot say whether the results will also get delayed this year. The decision will be taken after the lockdown period ends on 14 April. We will try our best to declare results within the academic calendar.”
After the instructions of Maharashtra Board, evaluation of answer sheets of classes 10 and 12 is being conducted. As the last date of nationwide loackdown is 14 April, the declaration of the result will only be decided after 14 April. Maharashtra HHC and SSC exam results will be released on the official website mahahsscboard.in.
