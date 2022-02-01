Protest Over Offline Exams in Dharavi: YouTuber Held For 'Instigating' Students
This is not the first time that ‘Hindustani Bhau', as the YouTuber is popularly known as, has been arrested.
A day after students staged a huge protest near the residence of Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai, YouTuber and social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as ‘Hindustani Bhau’, was arrested by the Dharavi Police for allegedly instigating students.
Hundreds of students from Dharavi protested on Monday, 31 January, against the Maharashtra government's decision to conduct offline exams for classes 10 to 12 – and demanded the exams to be conducted online amid the omicron surge.
The police, while controlling the situation, resorted to a mild baton charge against the student protesters to stall them.
The YouTuber was arrested on Tuesday, 1 February, over a video in which he could be seen asking students to assemble near Gaikwad’s residence to put their demands forward.
According to reports, Fhatak was present at the protest in Dharavi.
The protests, which spilled over to Nagpur, saw at least two buses being damaged by the agitating students.
FIR Filed Against YouTuber
The First Information Report (FIR), which names Fhatak among others, has been registered under multiple sections of the IPC (including that for rioting), Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.
In a video uploaded on 24 January, which till now has over 2.77 lakh views, Fhatak can be heard saying, "In these two years, many people died because of COVID. Till now, families are recovering from the shock. And now the new drama of Omicron has started. What is this? The government is urging people to remain indoors. Then why take offline exams of the students."
It is not the first instance where Fhatak has found himself at the centre of a law and order situation. He had reportedly led the student protests in Dadar's Shivaji Park in May last year to waive school fees, following which he was arrested for violating the COVID protocols. Fhatak's Instagram account, too, was briefly suspended last year after multiple people reported the hateful videos he had been uploading.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the decision to take offline exams was taken after careful consideration. He added that all preventive measures – from maintaining social distancing to wearing of masks – will be taken.
The health minister has requested the protesting students to cooperate with the government in conducting the offline exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.