Caught On Camera: Students Cheating During Maharashtra Board Exam
A video has emerged from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district where people can be seen climbing the wall and throwing chits through the windows of a school where Maharashtra State Board Examination was being held. The incident took place on Tuesday, 3 March.
This isn’t the only incident of mass cheating to have surfaced. Back in 2015, a video showing people climbing walls of an examination centre in Bihar’s Hajipur to help students cheat, went viral.
In the same year, a video from West Bengal’s Malda also showed people scaling gates and walls to help the students cheat.
Incidents like these raise serious questions on the state of India’s education system.
