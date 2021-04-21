Amid Covid Surge, Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Exams Cancelled

Maharashtra Government on Tuesday cancelled Class 10th board exam.
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, 20 April, decided to cancel the SSC (Class 10) board examination. The decision was taken in the view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases all across India.
Varsha Gaikwad, the education minister of Maharashtra, said that their decision to cancel class 10 state board exams is because of the 'worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic'.
She said that, "As the current atmosphere is not conducive to exams, we had earlier postponed our exams while requesting other boards to reschedule theirs. In response to our communication, other boards have now cancelled their exams, so maintaining parity, we have cancelled ours too."
"The criterion on the basis of which results will be declared for class 10th & date of result declaration will soon be announced. The School Education Dept is committed to devising a "fair and accurate" assessment criterion," she added.
However, class 12 board exams are postponed till May-end as per the previous decision. The dates for the same will be announced later.
Earlier this month on April, CBSE cancelled Class 10 board examinations, which was followed by many other state boards along with ICSE who did the same.
India on Wednesday, 21 April, reported 2,95,041 fresh COVID-19 cases – the highest one-day spike so far. A total of 2,023 COVID deaths and 1,67,457 discharges in 24 hours were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry.
