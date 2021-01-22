Maharashtra Class 10 & 12 Board Exam to Start from April 

Maharashtra Government has decided to conduct board examinations of Class 10 from 29 April and for Class 12 from 23 April.

Varsha Gaikwad, School Education Minister of Maharashtra made this announcement on Thursday, 21 January. Board examinations, which usually happen in February and March have been postponed this year, keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

The written exams for Class 10 are scheduled to happen from 29 April to 31 May 2021. Whereas the written exams for Class 12 will take place from 23 April to 29 May 2021.

Gaikwad further confirmed that all the exams will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 norms. However, the government has not yet revealed any specific Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the same.