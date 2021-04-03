Maharashtra HSC Exam Hall Ticket to Release Today
The HSC exams are scheduled to be conducted from 23 April to 21 May.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the hall tickets/admit cards of the students appearing for HSC Exam 2021 on Saturday, 3 April.
Schools and colleges will be able to download their admit card from the board’s official websites: mahahsscboard.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021: How to Download Hall Ticket
- Visit one of the websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahahsscboard.in
- Click on HSC exam hall ticket 2021 download link
- Login using your registration credentials
- Your admit card will appear on the screen
- Download and print it for future use
All schools and colleges are required to download and print the hall tickets and distribute it among the students free of cost, reported the Hindustan Times. It further mentioned that all the admit cards should be signed by the principal or the institution.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
