CBSE Term 2 Exams to Begin on 26 April in Offline Mode; Datesheet Expected Soon

The board released a notification stating that Term II will begin on 26 April and will be held in the offline mode.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released a notification on 9 February, stating that the Term II theory examinations would commence on 26 April.
The pattern will be the same as that of the sample question papers, which can be found on the board's website at www.cbse.nic.in. They contain subjective questions.
The notification added that students would appear for the exams from the allotted examination centres as done in previous years. The datesheet will be released soon and can be found on the board's website.
The notification read that it had earlier notified that the board examinations would be conducted in two terms, namely Term I and Term II. This decision was taken due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
It read that Term I examinations had been conducted by the board recently. After discussions with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country, the board decided to conduct the Term II examinations in offline mode, read the notification.
