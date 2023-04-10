KEAM 2023 Registration To End Today: Know Important Dates and How To Register

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is getting ready to close the online registrations for the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical entrance test or KEAM 2023 on Monday, 10 April. Those who have not applied yet, have time till Monday to fill out the KEAM 2023 registration form. It is important to note that the registrations are taking place on the website – cee.kerala.gov.in and the form window will be active till 5 pm for all interested candidates.

Candidates are requested to complete the KEAM 2023 registration as soon as possible. They will not be allowed to apply for the entrance test after the deadline. You can find the registration window and other details on cee.kerala.gov.in. The ones who are applying for the exam must stay alert and go through the latest important announcements from CEE Kerala.