KEAM 2023 Registration To End Today: Know Important Dates and How To Register

The KEAM 2023 registration is scheduled to end on 10 April 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is getting ready to close the online registrations for the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical entrance test or KEAM 2023 on Monday, 10 April. Those who have not applied yet, have time till Monday to fill out the KEAM 2023 registration form. It is important to note that the registrations are taking place on the website – cee.kerala.gov.in and the form window will be active till 5 pm for all interested candidates.
Candidates are requested to complete the KEAM 2023 registration as soon as possible. They will not be allowed to apply for the entrance test after the deadline. You can find the registration window and other details on cee.kerala.gov.in. The ones who are applying for the exam must stay alert and go through the latest important announcements from CEE Kerala.
It is important to know all the important registration dates and complete the required steps on time.
As per the latest details, candidates can submit their Class 10 certificate, date of birth, and nativity proof by 10 April, 5 pm. However, they can upload their other required certificates/documents by 20 April, 5 pm.
One must go through the application fee details and other official updates available online before completing the KEAM 2023 registrations.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to complete the KEAM 2023 registration online by the last date:
Go to the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in
Tap on the registration link activated on the home page
Fill out your personal details, qualification, and other information on the registration form
Upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents
Pay the required application fee online and then tap on submit
You must download a copy of the KEAM registration form for your reference and save it on your device
