KEAM First Allotment 2022 List Released: Check Website; How to Download
KEAM First Allotment 2022: Go to cee.kerala.gov.in to download the provisional first allotment list soon.
The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, KEAM First Allotment 2022 list has been declared officially on the website for candidates.
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the allotment list on the official website so that it is easier for the candidates to access.
The website that one should visit to download the KEAM First Allotment 2022 list is cee.kerala.gov.in. More details are available on the website so the candidates can take a look.
It is important to note that the KEAM First Allotment 2022 list that is released online is provisional. The final allotment will be based on the fulfilment of eligibility criteria and payment of fees by candidates on time. All the latest details regarding the same are available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in so the candidates can stay informed.
To check the KEAM First Allotment 2022 that is released officially, one has to keep their login details handy. Candidates can also download the list from the official website.
KEAM First Allotment 2022: Important Details
The KEAM First Allotment 2022 list has been formally declared after the trial allotment results. Candidates are requested to check and download the list from the website soon.
The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, KEAM final allotment list will be released later on. Interested candidates must keep a close eye on the website - cee.kerala.gov.in to know more.
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has also mentioned all the details regarding the application fees so the interested candidates can take a look at them. They should stay updated with the latest details from the commission.
KEAM First Allotment 2022: How to Download
Let's take a look at the simple and easy steps to download the KEAM First Allotment 2022 list:
Step 1: Go to the website - cee.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Key in your login credentials correctly in the provided space as asked.
Step 4: Your Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, KEAM 2022 Allotment will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the allotment list from the website.
Step 6: Print a copy of the list for future reference and keep it with you.
Go through the admission process and payment of fees after downloading the allotment list.
