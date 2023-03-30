NEET UG 2023 Admit Card to be Out Soon; Expected Date, Time & Steps to Download

NEET Admit Card 2023 - The National Testing Agency or NTA is all set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2023 admit card soon. The authorities will release the hall ticket for the NEET exam on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET admit card 2023 release date has not been confirmed yet. But whenever the date is announced, a direct official NEET 2023 admit card download link will made available on the website. Though the registrations for the NEET 2023 will close on 6 April 2023 and the exam will be conducted on 7 May 2023.

Candidates who would have successfully registered on the website will be able to download NTA NEET admit card entering their user ID and password. NEET UG 2023 admit card will be released only for the eligible students.

The NEET 2023 hall tickets will be available in PDF format on the official website. Know the steps to download he NEET UG 2023 Admit card below.